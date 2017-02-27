Number of victims soars to nearly 900,000 due to drought

Share ! tweet







The Disaster Management Ministry yesterday said that 899,235 persons of 228,906 families in 16 districts had so far been affected by the prevailing drought.

The victims are in the districts of Trincomalee, Kalutara, Gampaha, Hambantota, Moneragala, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Mulaithivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Kandy and Matale. They are from 103 Grama Seva Divisions.

The Finance Ministry has allocated Rs. 50 million to provide drinking water for the affected families. District Secretaries have been instructed to provide drinking water at the district secretariat level, to pay for water, hire bowsers and drivers for the purpose. In addition the government had deployed 2,370 water tanks, each with a capacity to store 1,000 litres of water, Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said.