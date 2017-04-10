Number of nurses to be increased

Share ! tweet







The number of nurses in the government hospitals to be increase up-to 50,000, Health Ministry sources said.

The government approved positions for nurses are 37,874 and currently only 31,354 nurses are in the government hospitals.

Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne revealed at a function held at Temple Trees to give 1,300 nurses appointed.

He said currently there are 6000 vacancies and owing to that nurses transfers have come to a standstill. It is said that programme is to be launched to award degrees for nurses and also to introduce a different salary scale for them, he said.