Number of accidents decreased by 16 percent

The Colombo National Hospital says the number of accidents reported during the festive period has decreased by 16 per cent in comparison to last year.

Deputy Director General of National Hospital Dr. Anil Jasinghe said 185 persons have been admitted to the accident ward of the hospital during the past 24 hours.

He said 72 patients are currently receiving in-house treatment. Deputy Director General Dr. Jasinghe added 48 individuals had met with road accidents while 38 individuals suffered injuries from domestic accidents. 10 incidents of violence were also reported during the past 24 hours however no accidents related to the use of fireworks were reported.

Meanwhile the Colombo National Hospital has requested the public to take precautions against accidents during the festivities of the season.