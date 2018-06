Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday issued notice on Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena for failing to appear in court when the case regarding a vehicle belonging to the Development Lotteries Board was taken up for hearing yesterday.

Gunawardena was charged of importing a vehicle valued at Rs. 8.5 million, while he was the Development Lotteries Board Chairman. He was also charged of non returning the vehicle to the Board.