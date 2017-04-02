Nothing to worry about: Influenza virus a normal condition: DGHS

Share ! tweet







Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Jayasundara Bandara says the influenza virus that has surfaced in the country is a normal condition, which can be overcome by seeking medical treatment.

"It’s a condition caused by the continuous climate changes which helps the spread of the virus", he told a media conference.

There is nothing to worry about. With medication, the condition should ease and wear out, he assured. "It should be borne in mind that the nature of common viruses are also subject to change with climatic conditions".

Dr. Bandara said that contact with affected patients should be avoided.

He said all hospitals have been provided with the necessary medicines to tackle the situation and blood samples have been sent to the Medical Research Institute (MRI) for further medical tests.

"Earlier we received patients affected by the virus from Kandy, Kilinochchci and Bibile areas. The MRI has received about 1,548 samples of patients for tests during March, and it was found that 528 were affected by the virus," he said.