Not protecting anyone found guilty of crimes not connected to national security

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena Wednesday said he is not prepared to make any war hero a suspect in the charges leveled against the armed forces and the government on the alleged violations of human rights during the war against terrorism.

However, he emphasized that he will not protect anyone found guilty of crimes not connected to the national security and murders of journalists or sportsmen regardless of whether the perpetrators are in the armed forces or police.

Speaking at the opening of the newly constructed three-storied building at the Defense Services School in Kurunegala, today the President said it is the responsibility and duty of the government to protect the war heroes who fought for the country against terrorism and assured that he would always fulfill his responsibility as the President and the Defense Minister.

The President emphasized that he would always take the full responsibility on behalf of any problem faced by the officers, staff members and war heroes who fought against the LTTE.

President Sirisena noted that there is an unprecedented goodwill for Sri Lanka among the international community today. While many question the benefits of that goodwill to the country, the President said, "We are utilizing that goodwill and friendship to protect the honor and respect of our war heroes."

He added that the most powerful world leaders have assured him that they would stand by Sri Lanka's independence and democracy as well as on issues pertaining to the members of armed forces.

President Sirisena has repeatedly rejected calls for an international trial into alleged war crimes reiterating that he would never prosecute war heroes who were defending the country against terrorism.

The President vested the new building with the students of the school and presented prizes to outstanding students and those who excelled in Year 5 Scholarship Examination. Later he inspected the building and its facilities. The President also presented 'Virisara' beneficial cards to war heroes at the function.