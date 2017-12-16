Home / LATEST / North- East monsoon to establish over the island

North- East monsoon to establish over the island

neo 13 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 55 Views

North-East monsoon may establish in next few days over the Island, the Department of Meteorology announced.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern and Uva provinces and few showers may occur in the other provinces.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 50kmph) can be expected in the Northern and North central provinces, the department said.

The Meteorology Dep

About neo

Check Also

Railways to become closed service

The government said yesterday that railways would be made an essential closed service along with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved