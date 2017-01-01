North-East monsoon setting in

Share ! tweet







North-East monsoonal conditions are gradually setting in over the country, the Department of Meteorology said.

There will be light showers in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers are expected in a few places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces while fairly strong winds were expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Central and Uva provinces, according to the weather forecast.

Thundershowers accompanied by temporary localized strong winds can be expected. People are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning, the Met. Dept said.