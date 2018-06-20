Norochcholai turbine shut down

Residents of villages near the Lakvijaya coal power plant at Norochcholai had complained to the North Western Province Environmental Authority (NWPEA) about an unbearable fly ash emanating from the power plant, yesterday, NWPEA Acting Director, Saman Lenaduwa said.

“Villagers complained that fly ash came out of the plant around noon yesterday and that it was difficult for them to stay in their houses. This has occurred due to a technical issue at one of the machines and the engineers at the power plant have stopped it and are repairing it.”

Asked whether it would affect the granting of the environmental protection licence to the power plant, as requested by ministry of power and the provincial council officials, Lenaduwa said the matter would be discussed during the meeting of the monitoring committee to which the NWPEA had handed over the review of the Norochcholai coal power plant, sidelining the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) appointed committee on an order by the courts.