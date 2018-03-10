Normalcy returns to Kandy

Public life in Kandy which had been disrupted over the past couple of days due to ethnic tensions is now returning to normalcy.

Businesses which had been shut for the last three days, opened yesterday, after Police curfew was lifted at 6.00am yesterday and transportation services were also seen to be getting back to normal.

Government offices too opened their doors after being shut for the last three days. Only a few Muslim business places however were seen open and security was beefed up around the district with around 6000 Police, STF, Army, Air Force and Naval officers on the ground.

The Police reported that they had arrested 23 persons including a student from the University of Peradeniya from the areas of Peradeniya, Digana and Ambakotte for breaching the curfew.

The Kandy District has been fully secured and I can certify that, Army Commander Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake said.