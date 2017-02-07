Non academic staff on strike

Share ! tweet







The non-academic staff of all state universities will stage one-day token strike today despite the promise by the authorities to grant their demands.

The university non-academic employees have decided to engage in a strike demanding the University Grants Commission to issue the circular granting a monthly compensatory allowance from January.

According to Co-President of Inter University Trade Union Joint Committee (IUTUJC) Edward Malwattage more than 14,000 employees from 16 universities and other higher educational institutes would join today's strike.

However, the University Grants Commission has reportedly promised to grant their demands after discussing with the Finance Ministry.