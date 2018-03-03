Non-academic staff now threaten to cripple universities

University non-academic staff members who have been on a strike since Feb 28 now threaten to withdraw from the the voluntary services too unless the government redress their grievances urgently.

Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee Edward Malwattage told said that in spite of their trade union action to win several demands including allowances, their members had provided voluntary services in some universities and research facilities.

The non-academic staff members continued to look after the animals in agriculture faculties and zoological research facilities, maintain services at the chemistry laboratories in medical and science faculties, provide water and electricity for universities and hostels and other daily mandatory services. “If our members withdraw from such essential services, the university authorities will have to bear an enormous cost to maintain them. If the Ministry of Higher Education does not take immediate action, we have no other option but to step up the agitation”.

Malwattage said they expected the Minister of Higher Education and Highways to find immediate solutions to their problems.