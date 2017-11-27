Nominations for Local Government bodies to be called today

The Election Commission will call nominations for 93 Local Government bodies with no legal obstacles for 14 days starting today (27).

The Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that Returning Officers of 93 LG bodies, which are not affected by the delimitation gazette issue, will call for nominations from today.

The decision was taken when the Commission convened on November 25, to decide on the forthcoming Local Government election.

A petition has been filed at court seeking the cancelling of the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government on delimitation.