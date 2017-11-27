Home / POLITICS / Nominations for Local Government bodies to be called today

Nominations for Local Government bodies to be called today

neo 10 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 48 Views

The Election Commission will call nominations for 93 Local Government bodies with no legal obstacles for 14 days starting today (27).

The Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that Returning Officers of 93 LG bodies, which are not affected by the delimitation gazette issue, will call for nominations from today.

The decision was taken when the Commission convened on November 25, to decide on the forthcoming Local Government election.

A petition has been filed at court seeking the cancelling of the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government on delimitation.

About neo

Check Also

Three member committee appointed

A three member Lawyers Committee appointed to look into the legal issues related to holding …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved