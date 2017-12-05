Nominations called for 248 local bodies

Announcing the nominations for 248 local government bodies, the National Election Commission (NEC) yesterday said that it was hopeful of holding the long awaited LG polls on or before Feb. 17 next year.

Addressing the media in Colombo, NEC Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the election date should be decided by the commission and not by politicians. Therefore, the LG polls could be held on a date between Feb. 5 and 17, he added.

Elaborating that the forthcoming LG polls would be the biggest ever election to be held in a single day in Sri Lanka, Deshapriya stressed that the total cost of the electoral contest would be about Rs. 4,000 million.

About 300,000 state officials would be deployed for election duty at 14, 000 polling booths around the country, Deshapriya said.

He said from Dec. 04, it would be illegal to use state property to promote political parties at the forthcoming elections as well and it would be illegal to use religious places to promote political parties or their candidates.