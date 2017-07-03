Nomination for 3 Provincial Councils polls on October 2

The Elections Commission would issue the Gazette notification calling for nominations on October 2, 2017 for the elections to the North Central, Sabaragamuwa and the Eastern Provincial Council, an official said yesterday.

The term of all these three Provincial Councils will lapse by October 1. Accordingly, the Commission has authority to proceed with steps for calling for fresh elections. Commission’s Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told local newspaper that the pending elections could be postponed only with the Amendment of Article 154 E of the Constitution.