No unauthorized settlements in Wilpattu Forest Reserve – Attorney General

The Attorney General has asserted to the Court of Appeal today that the Wilpattu Forest Reserve has not been deforested and no unauthorized resettlement has been carried out.

The State counsel appealing for the Attorney General told the court that the people displaced by the war have been resettled in an area outside of the Wilpattu Forest Reserve and the resettled area was not a protected forest area.

The State counsel made this statement when the petition filed by the Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ) in 2015 requesting the court to issue an order for the removal of unauthorized structures in the Wilpattu Forest Reserve was taken for consideration before the Appellate Court on Thursday (February 08).

The State counsel said that the Wilpattu Forest Reserve was located in the Puttalam district, but the resettlement was carried out in a forest area in the Mannar District.