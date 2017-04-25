No transfer of ports to foreign parties

Share ! tweet







The government will not transfer any of its ports to foreign party, Minister Kabir Hasheem said.

He said the government has not come to an agreement with any foreign party to transfer Hambatota oil tanks what so ever. Some trade unions have mistakenly understood on this matter, he said at a media conference in Colombo.

He said that 14 oil tanks for Indian IOC company another 10 for Petroleum Corporation and distribute balance 74 oil tanks there is no a such agreement with the Indian government, he said.