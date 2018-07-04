No third annex of the Bond Commission report received – Secretary to President

Secretary to the President Austin Fernando says that an ‘annex No. 3’ was not received with the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond issuance.

He made this announcement responding to media reports that quoting National Freedom Front MP Jayantha Samaraweera demanded to know what happened to the annex No. 3 attached with the bond commission report.

Clarifying the reports, the Presidential Secretary said many newspapers yesterday and today published reports saying that the “President’s Secretary should tell the country what happened to the Annex No. 3 of the Bond Commission Report”.

The Secretary to the President said that the reports were published quoting a statement made by MP Jayantha Samaraweera.

When the MP visited the National Archives in order to obtain a copy of the Presidential Investigation Commission Report on Bond Issue, the Director General had informed that, with the Commission reports, annexes 1, 2, 4, and 5 may be issued if they receive an order from the Secretary to the President.