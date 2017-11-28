No shortcomings, no fraud in the gazette notification-Minister

There are no shortcomings or fraud in the Gazette notification issued regarding the local government delimitations, the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faizer Mustapha said today.

Speaking at the budget committee debate in parliament, the Minister reminded the House that he is a President’s Counsel and will not do anything to damage the reputation.

“I am a lawyer, Cases have been filed against me. I do not belittle my position, my position as a President’s Counsel is valuable to me,” he said.

Regarding the recent speculation that the Minister has left the country without informing, the Minister said he went to Malta with the permission from the President to participate in the Commonwealth Local Government Conference and to submit Sri Lanka’s application.

“I have taken actions to protect democracy, I will serve justice to the party and the country,” he further said.

He said when preparing the gazette notification on the Local Government delimitation, he informed all the political parties, and he says with responsibility that there is no shortcoming in the Gazette.

The Minister said he is happy to face the judiciary and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party has no connection with it.