No recruitment of retired teachers

Ceylon Teachers Union says they are against a decision for recruiting retired teachers to deploy in schools in plantation areas in order to address teacher shortage/

In order to prevent education sector in the plantation sector, recruiting new teachers instead of retired teachers to address teacher shortage its Secretary Joseph Stalin said.

Tamil medium graduates who are unemployed could be deployed as teachers in schools in north, east and even plantain areas, he said.

According to Sri Lanka Teachers Services constitution teachers could be recruited through a competitive examination, he said.