No proper cooperation among institutions responsible for waste management

President Maithripala Sirisena says all relevant institutions should initiate a proper method to formalize the disposal of garbage in Colombo and suburbs. “The main matter for the weakening of waste management is that there is no proper cooperation among the main institutions which are responsible for waste management.

Each institution should fulfill its responsibility in this regard,” the President pointed out. The President was speaking at a discussion on the formalization of waste management in Colombo and suburbs, held yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President apprised the officials regarding the claims received by him from the public about not doing the reconstruction works as well as regarding the poor maintenance in several areas including the Viharamahadevi Park and the area around the Beira Lake and the President instructed the officials to expedite reconstruction and maintenance activities in this regard.

He also directed the police unit to conduct raids to detect the improper waste disposal. He mentioned the important role by disclosing the institutions that engage in improper waste disposal. The President pointed out the importance of implementing a programme to apprise the people who are living in housing schemes, estate houses and low income apartments, regarding proper disposal of garbage. It was discussed in detail regarding the maintenance of walking paths in the Colombo city and suburbs as well as about the renovation works that has to be done for these walking paths.