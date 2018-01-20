No power to unseat elected candidates

Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday he could do nothing about unseating a field officers or any other candidate if he had been found to have illegally contested the Local Government election and was elected.

Mr. Deshapriya said unseating of an elected candidate could only be done through a court procedure and added that elections commissions had no provision to do so.

He said there were no legal barriers for field officers to contest the election if he had resigned from the post as he was no longer a government servant.