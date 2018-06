No political bias when selecting for Grama Shakthi project – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that there was no political bias when selecting for the Grama Shakthi project.

He mentioned this at a meeting held in Polonnaruwa.

President further stated that the most rural Grama Seva Divisions of every Divisional Secretariat were selected for the project by consulting the reports obtained by the Department of Census and Statistics.