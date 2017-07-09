Home / EDUCATION / No plans to turn Colombo and Peradeniya universities into profit making institutions

No plans to turn Colombo and Peradeniya universities into profit making institutions

neo 8 hours ago EDUCATION Leave a comment 32 Views

Minister of Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella denied media reports that the government is preparing to remove the Colombo and Peradeniya universities from the purview of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and turn them into profit making institutions.

Responding to a question raised by JVP MP Nalinda Jayathissa in parliament Friday, the Minister said the government had not even thought of such a move and will never take such action. He said the government will only further strengthen the state university system.

 

 

About neo

Check Also

Academic activities suspended at Moratuwa Uni

Internal academic activities at the University of Moratuwa have been suspended for a period of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved