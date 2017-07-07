No new Constitution without blessings of Sangha

President Maithripala Sirisena assured the Maha Sangha of the three Nikayas in Kandy on Thursday (06) afternoon that there no draft constitution.

If a new Constitution was to be drafted it would be done only in consultation with the Maha Sanga and other stakeholders, President Maithripala Sirisena told a group of Nayake Theras at the Kandy President’s House.

The outcome of the discussion between the Sangha and the President was disclosed to the media by the Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Nayake Thera.

Sobitha Thera said the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, had been fruitful.

President Sirisena had agreed with the Maha sangha on many issues discussed including the SAITM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine), the new Constitution being made, bill on disappearances, the destruction of sacred places in the North and East, the encroachment of forest reserves in certain parts of the country and the contradictory statement made by ministers and officials, Sobitha Thera said.

The prelates had urged the President to appoint a commission to receive the views of the people on key issues, Ven. Sobitha Thera said.