No interruptions in fuel supply despite strike threats – Minister

Minister of Petroleum and Chandima Weerakkody says that there will be no interruptions in fuel supplies despite strike threats by the Ceylon Petroleum corporation (CPC) workers.

The Minister says that he plans to hold discussions with all petroleum sector trade unions today morning even though few unions have issued a strike notice that they will launch a strike midnight Sunday. He said any issue should be solved through discussions.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Matale , Minister Weerakkody said all petroleum trade unions have been called for discussions Monday morning and steps will be taken to allay the fears of the workers if any. He asserted that no decisions disadvantageous to the petroleum corporation or its storage terminals have been taken.

The Minister said it is a must to obtain the cabinet and parliamentary approvals before entering into an agreement with other countries. "So far no such thing has happened," he said.

The Minister said he believes the fuel supply will take place without any inconvenience to the people.