No interruption in electricity supply, Minister

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has assured that continuous electricity supply will be provided and there will be no interruptions despite trade union initiatives taken by certain employees of the power sector.

The Minister assured to supply power uninterrupted at a function organised to hand over letters of appointment to 400 employees who have national vocational qualifications to the Electricity Board at the BMICH today.

Addressing the gathering the Minister said that necessary steps have been taken to look into salary anomalies of the employees of the Electricity Board through the appointment of a Committee. He said that the Committee has already been appointed.

While engaging in an observational tour of the construction of a power plant adjacent to the Moragahakanda Reservoir, Minister Siyambalapitiya requested the consumers to use electricity sparingly and attempt to reduce the wastage.

The Minister noted that only 337 households out of the 5.5 million electricity consumers have responded to the Ministry requests to make significant reductions in electricity use.

He asked the public to pay more attention to using less electricity at a time a severe drought is persisting in the country.