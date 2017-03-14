No intention to privatise CPC, CEB, SriLankan Airlines’

Share ! tweet







Ministers and Ministry Secretaries assured that the government has no intention to hand over the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), SriLankan Airlines to the private sector.

Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said the government will not privatize the CEB. He said no Cabinet paper was presented for such a proposal.

The minister said there is no need to privatise a profit earning institution. He said the CEB earned a profit of Rs. 15 billion in 2015 and a considerable profit had been earned in 2016.

He said the CEB is not needed to be privatised as Sri Lanka is the only country that has provided 100 percent service in the Asian region.

Public Enterprise Development Deputy Minister Eran Wickramaratne said clients in the banking field receive a commendable service as there is a competition between public banks. He said due to this reason, the government does not need to privatise the public banks.

Minister Siyambalapitiya said the government has a sound economic policy. He said the government dose not need to privatise the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), pubic banks, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), SriLankan Airlines.

Deputy Minister Wickramaratne said it was the UNP government in 1977 that brought competition to the public banks.