Home / BUSINESS / No increase in import taxes on food items – Finance Ministry

No increase in import taxes on food items – Finance Ministry

neo 4 hours ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 39 Views

The Ministry of Finance and Media announced that there is no truth in the news item published in certain media that the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera on January 18, 2018 raised the taxes on essential food items.

The Ministry said that the relevant gazette notification only extends the period of implementation of the special commodity Levy imposed on certain types of spices including Maldives fish, dried chilies and some spices.

The Ministry explained that as per legal provisions of the Special Commodity Levy Act No 48 of 2007, such taxes should be imposed on a particular item by specifying the period for which the tax is payable in a gazette notification.

The gazette notification No. 2054/40 dated 18th January has instructed to continue same tax rates imposed by the gazette notification No 2028/44 dated July 19, 2017.

About neo

Check Also

Sri Lanka achieves record exports in 2017

Sri Lankan merchandise exports grew to an all time record of over US$11.4bn in 2017, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved