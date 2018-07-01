No hurry to name Presidential candidate says UNP

Amidst various statements and names being mentioned about possible presidential candidates, the UNP said yesterday that there was no hurry and it’s nominee would be announced at the right time.

Asked if a decision had been taken on the UNP’s presidential candidate , a senior UNP Minister said ” What is the big hurry? It will done at the right time. The next Presidential Election is due in January 2020.

It is the Provincial Council Polls that would come first. So we will concentrate on that for the moment.”