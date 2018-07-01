Home / POLITICS / No hurry to name Presidential candidate says UNP

No hurry to name Presidential candidate says UNP

neo 14 mins ago POLITICS Leave a comment 18 Views

Amidst various statements and  names being mentioned about possible presidential candidates, the UNP said yesterday that there was no hurry and it’s nominee would be announced at the right time.

 

Asked if a decision had been taken on the UNP’s presidential candidate , a senior UNP Minister said ” What is the big hurry? It will done at the right time. The next Presidential Election is due in January 2020.

 

It is the Provincial Council Polls that would come first. So we will concentrate on that for the moment.”

About neo

Check Also

China funding MR’s campaign: Ranjan

Social Empowerment Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake today lodged a complaint with the Financial Crimes Investigation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved