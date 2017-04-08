No govt. gave the due place – Daya

Share ! tweet







Successive governments have unfortunately failed to give the place due for local entrepreneurs, says primary industries minister Daya Gamage.

He was speaking at a meeting in Colombo recently of the public commission to formulate a national policy on international trade.

Mr. Gamage noted that the Kantale Sugar and the newly established Bibile Sugar companies could have been run by local investors, but both had been handed over to a Singaporean company.



He said ministers were not consulted when taking certain government decisions, which left them helpless.

As a country, national interests should be safeguarded when signing international agreements, he said.

Speaking further, Mr. Gamage pointed out that the export revenue, which stood at 37 per cent of the GDP in 2005, has now declined to 14 pc due to the depreciation of the rupee and other reasons.

All should unite to raise export revenue, strengthen all other sectors and develop the country, he added.