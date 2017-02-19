No foreign loans build new highways

Share ! tweet







The government has decided not to obtain foreign loans for mega road construction projects, Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella said. He said that instead, the Government would rely on Private Public Partnership (PPP), Build-Operate- Transfer (BOT) or Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) systems to finance the major road projects, including expressways.





Mr. Kiriella told local newspaper the decision was taken on the advice of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the huge foreign loans already obtained by the Government and issues of repaying them.

The minister said that accordingly the decision to obtain loans from Exim Bank of China for the Central Expressway’s 58.7 km section between Kurunegala and Dambulla and the Ruwanapura project for the expressway from Kahathuduwa to Pelmadulla had been reversed.