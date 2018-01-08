No election activities in religious places

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that election propaganda activities in religious places are prohibited regardless of the faith.

“Politics at religious places, be it Buddhist, Islam, Catholic, Christian, or Hindu, is not allowed,” the Election Chief said.

The Election Commission Chairman made this comment while speaking at a program held in Galle District Secretariat on Sunday (January 07) under the patronage of Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera to enlighten the senior police officers in the Southern Province about the forthcoming local government polls.

A number police officers from the Galle, Elpitiya, Matara, and Tangalle police divisions and other government officials in the province participated in the meeting.

The Election Commission Chairman and the Inspector General of Police briefed the Police officers on several important instructions for a free and fair conduct of the 2018 Local Government Election.

Speaking further, Election Commission Chairman Deshapriya said his institution has received many complaints alleging of conducting election propaganda activities in religious places.