‘No development sans education’

A country cannot achieve development until its education sector is developed, says deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.

She says the central government and the provincial councils can work for the development of the sector.

The deputy minister was speaking at a distribution of equipment to schools at Samanthurai, Kalmunai, Maradamunai, Saindamaruthu, Addalachchena and Akkarapattuwa.

Utilizing the decentralized budgetary allocations of minister Daya Gamage and herself, sports goods, chairs, photocopiers, cupboards and loudspeakers worth Rs. three million were distributed.

She said other schools and preschools having a shortage of equipment would be supplied from the 2017 budgetary allocations.