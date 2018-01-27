No decision yet on running in 2019 – President

President Maithripala Sirisena told the media yesterday that he has not yet taken any decision on seeking another term at the Presidential Election slated for 2019.

“I did not expect to become President. All others who have become Presidents before me have been prime ministers or opposition leaders.

I am the only one who went straight to the Presidency from a ministerial post. There are lots of things I have to do before I think about another term,” President Sirisena said, addressing the media at the President’s House.