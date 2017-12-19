No decision to remove history subject from school curriculum

Sri Lanka National Institute of Education says no decision has been made to remove the subject of history from the school curriculum and the media reports that claimed the Education Ministry has paid attention such a move are completely false.

Issuing a statement the Director General of National Institute of Education, Dr. TARJ Gunasekara said the curriculum design is the responsibility of the National Institute of Education.

While the curriculum is modernized or revised every eight years based on the active contribution from the educators and research, no decision has been taken to remove history as a subject from the school curriculum, Dr Gunasekara stressed.

On Sunday, December 10, 2017, Divaina newspaper published a news article entitled “History out of the syllabus”. The report has claimed that the government has paid attention to remove history from the curriculum on the advice from prominent professor that Finland’s education system does not have the history as a subject.

Following up on the Dec 10 news report, Divaina, purportedly quoting the chief incumbent of Gatambe Rajopawanaramya Ven. Keppetigoda Sriwimala Thero, published another report titled “Removal of history from school curriculum according to the so-called professors is an attempt to undermine the Sinhala people’s proud history”.

“I regret the statement made by Ven. Keppetigoda Sriwimala Thero on the basis of false details,” Dr Gunasekara said.