No computers attacked by global ransomware virus in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team today said incidents of local computer systems being affected by the recent ransomware virus have not been reported to them so far.

Chief Information Security Engineer Roshan Chandraguptha told Lanka Business Online that it is essential to follow precautionary measures to avoid such attack.

“So far we haven’t received any reports of an infected computer in Sri Lanka. It has so far no effect on the financial system either,” Chandraguptha said.

“Updating Windows is the best way to avoid this. People can report to us, if there is a known attack of ransomware virus.”

Due to Vesak holidays, computer systems in the private and public sector were mostly not used during the past few days reducing risk of infection with the virus.

Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team however informed the public to be on high level alert for this malicious software.

Software security companies said the ransomware worm called “WannaCry” has infected computer systems in over 100 countries with Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan being the top targets, since Friday.

WannaCry is a form of ransomware that locks up files on a computer and encrypts them in a way that cannot access them anymore.