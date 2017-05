The Ministry of Education says that there will be not be any change in the decision taken to close all schools in the eight districts affected by the floods until Friday (June 02).

The ministry had decided on Monday (29) to close all schools in the eight districts affected with floods until Friday, due to the prevailing weather condition.

Accordingly, all the schools in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts are to remain closed.