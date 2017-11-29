No action to be taken against Gotabhaya

The Court of Appeal issued a stay order on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa over public properties following court proceedings today (29).

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him.

The order was fixed for hearing today (29) by (President) Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

During court sessions today (29), the legal representatives of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the FCID had lodged a case against their client for the misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D.A.Rajapaksa museum under the Public Properties Act.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva appearing for the petitioner stated that the FCID has no legal grounds to seek action as the event in question was an absolute civil transaction. Thereby it was stated that no legal action can be sought under the Public Properties Act.