Nine portfolios change

The ministerial portfolios of nine Cabinet Ministers and a State Minister changed today, as the much awaited cabinet reshuffle took place.
The ministers took oaths in their new portfolios at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (22) before President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
“This Cabinet reshuffle will provide a new impetus to Sri Lanka’s development,” the President said in a Twitter post.
Cabinet Ministers:
Mangala Samaraweera – Minister of Finance and Mass Media
Ravi Karunanayake – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Tilak Marapana – Minister of Development Assignments
Gayantha Karunathilaka – Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
Arjuna Ranatunga – Minister of Petroleum Resources Development
Chandima Weerakkody – Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training
S.B. Dissanayake – Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage
Mahinda Samarasinghe – Minister of Ports and Shipping
W.D.J. Seneviratne – Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development
State Ministers:
Mahinda Amaraweera – State Minister of Mahaweli Development (in addition to existing portfolio of Fisheries)