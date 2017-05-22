Nine portfolios change

The ministerial portfolios of nine Cabinet Ministers and a State Minister changed today, as the much awaited cabinet reshuffle took place.

The ministers took oaths in their new portfolios at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (22) before President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“This Cabinet reshuffle will provide a new impetus to Sri Lanka’s development,” the President said in a Twitter post.

Cabinet Ministers:

Mangala Samaraweera – Minister of Finance and Mass Media

Ravi Karunanayake – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tilak Marapana – Minister of Development Assignments

Gayantha Karunathilaka – Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

Arjuna Ranatunga – Minister of Petroleum Resources Development

Chandima Weerakkody – Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training

S.B. Dissanayake – Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage

Mahinda Samarasinghe – Minister of Ports and Shipping

W.D.J. Seneviratne – Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development

State Ministers:

Mahinda Amaraweera – State Minister of Mahaweli Development (in addition to existing portfolio of Fisheries)