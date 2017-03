Share ! tweet







Nine fishermen were arrested for killing 12 dolphins off the coast of Trincomalee, police said.

The fishermen were apprehended following a tip-off received by the police Anti Corruption Unit last evening, the officials said.



The police have also seized two boats belonging to the suspects.



The fishermen have been handed over to the Trincomalee police for onward action, and they will be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate today.