NICs under one day service for O/L students

The Registration of Persons Department had decided to implement a special one day service to issue National Identity Cards (NICs) to students sitting for the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination.

Accordingly the special one day service will be carried out at the Registration of Persons Department, “Suhurupaya” in Battaramulla on Saturday (November 25) from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The candidates who have not yet applied for NICs, the candidates who have not received NICs although requested, and Candidates who had not received their NICs due to change of addresses and other relevant issues can obtain NICs through this Special One day program.

