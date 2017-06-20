NHSL increases capacity to handle dengue cases

The National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL) yesterday said it had increased its capacity to handle dengue patients.

Deputy Director General Health Services (National Hospital) Dr Anil Jasinghe said that one of the steps taken by the hospital was to allocate an eight bed cubicle for each of its 15 General Medical Wards (GMWs) for dengue patient care.

He said that in each of those eight bed cubical two fully equipped beds had been allocated for high dependency care (HDC). Therefore, there were 30 HDC beds.

He said that within the next two weeks steps would be taken to equip two more beds in every cubical to meet the increasing demand so that the number of HDC beds increases to 60.