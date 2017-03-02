NHSL gets new MRI

Share ! tweet







Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne yesterday commissioned a new Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) Scanner at the National Hospital (NHSL), Colombo.

NHSL Director, Dr Anil Jasinghe said the new digital, high tech machine which was capable of imaging the human body from head to toe had been purchased by the government at a cost of Rs. 300 million.

Until last year the hospital had been using an MRI scanner purchased in 1995 during Neurosurgeon Dr Colvin Samarasinghe's time.

Dr Jasinghe said that with the new scanner the number of MRI scanners in the hospital had increased to three. He said the new machine had been installed in the Bandaranaike building.