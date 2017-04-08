NFTH provides free treatment during GMOA strike

Share ! tweet







The Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) came to the rescue of patients who were inconvenienced by the strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association’s (GMOA), Deputy Director Dr. Bimantha Gunasekara said .

“We have decided to provide treatment including medical tests and in-patient facilities free of charge yesterday until the strike was over. We hope it will be a relief to patients,” he said and added that they have also set up a special unit to treat patients suffering from dengue and influenza free of charge during during this period