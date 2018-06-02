Next stage in north central province

The next stage of the planting of 100 million plants across the country on a concept by minister Daya Gamage will take place in the north central province on June 05 to coincide with world environment day.

On a request by DIG of the northern province Jagath Abeysiri Gunawardena, police stations, places of religious worship and schools in the northern and northwestern provinces will be given plants.

The main function in this regard will take place at Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara under the patronage of ministers Daya Gamage and Ranjith Madduma Bandara.