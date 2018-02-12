Newly elected LG bodies to be convened on March 02

The Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government says the newly-elected local government bodies will be convened on March 02nd.

Subject minister Faizer Mustafa will issue the relevant gazette notification in due course, the state radio reported.

According to the Ministry secretary Kamal Padmasiri, convening the new LG bodies, originally set for February 15th, had been put off on the advice of the Election Commission.

He said the new local government members will be given training in collaboration with the provincial councils. More than 8,000 members will be elected under the new electoral system.