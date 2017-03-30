New ward for children heart surgeries

Share ! tweet







A new ward for heart surgery at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital (LRH) in Borella was opened recently under the patronage of Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The ward was constructed with financial aid worth Rs. 50 million from Mohommad Ali and Fathima Jafurji, to commemorate their daughter Fareeda Jifurji.

About 2,500 – 3,000 children are born annually with heart diseases, of them, nearly 2,000 are subject to surgeries – and about 900 of these surgeries are performed at Lady Ridgeway Hospital.

Due to the prevailing long waiting list for surgeries, Minister Senarathe had recently ordered that surgeries are performed at the LRH even after 4 p.m. on weekdays and during the weekends.

According to the sources, this new ward will be used to implement the above programme, as a pilot project, for one year.