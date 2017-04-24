New uniform for police

Share ! tweet







The Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara says steps will be taken to provide the police personnel with blue-colored uniforms. He says that police forces in most countries of the world use blue uniforms.

He said that there is a plan to change the uniform color because the color blue is used by many police officers in many countries.

Speaking at a function held in Ella yesterday, the IGP Pujith Jayasundara said that the position of Inspector General of Police is not a weapon to take revenge against any one. It is there only to serve the people, he said.

The IGP said despite criticism plans have been formulated to provide a good service to the people and help the police chart a new course.