New tenders for petroleum resources development in Mannar Basin

The government is calling new tenders for development of petroleum resources in M2 block of Mannar Basin that was offered to Cairn Lanka for exploration earlier.

The government is inviting expressions of interest for partners to undertake the appraisal and development of gas discoveries and prospects in the 2,924-sq km offshore (ex-Cairn SL 2007-01-001, aka block 2) block M2, Mannar Basin, the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat (PRDS) announced last week.

In 2013, Cairn made gas discoveries in two of the four exploration wells it was awarded in the Mannar basin. It successfully discovered two successive gas and condensate deposits in the wells Dorado and Barracuda in the offshore Block SL 2007-01-001. Cairn Lanka exited its operations in Sri Lanka following the drastic drop in crude oil prices in 2015.

The block will be offered for licensing this year, including the Barracuda and Dorado gas-condensate discoveries. A data package will be available containing well data and some 2,600 sq km of 3D seismic coverage.

The remainder of Sri Lankan acreage will be released in a bid round in 4Q '17, the PRDS said. The London-based geophysical services company WesternGeco is planning 2D and 3D spec seismic ahead of this off the East coast and in the Mannar Basin. Some airborne FTG/mag surveying is also planned.